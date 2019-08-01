Window busted out on Colorado Street: On the Record — July 31

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, July 31

7:42 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime. Craig police said they continue to investigate.

9:06 a.m. At the Moffat County Jail, police in Craig responded to a transport call. Craig police said they transported an inmate from the Moffat County Jail to city court.

10:15 a.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. Community service officers red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

12:15 p.m. On the 600 block of Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call. A caller reported a broken rear window in their vehicle, and police continue to investigate.

2:53 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said no additional information was available Thursday.

7:35 p.m. On the 3000 block of Juniper Place, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said they arrested a 20-year-old Craig man on two Moffat County warrants.

10:15 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Two juveniles were issued citations on charges of possession/consumption of marijuana by an underage person.

11:00 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 61 calls for service Wednesday.