Win prizes in Moffat County Libraries’ Tic-Tac-Toe tourney

Moffat County Libraries has teamed up with a handful of local businesses to put on an adult community Tic-Tac-Toe game.

Patrons can pick up a Tic-Tac-Toe board starting through Nov. 15, and for every board completed, your name will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket!

The library is also hosting a “Books on Wheels” home delivery program offering reading materials for those who cannot come by the location.

For more information on qualification requirements, call 970-824-5116.