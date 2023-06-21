Will coal communities take major hits amid transition from fossil fuels?

Two coal mines and a power plant in Craig are scheduled to close before 2030. All three are among the top 10 taxpayers in Moffat County.

The top 10 taxpayers account for 60% of the county’s assessed value and 57% of its budget. According to former Moffat County commissioner and Joint Organizations Leading Transitions representative Ray Beck, the decommissioning of these entities could take away as much as 47% of the county’s tax base.

The coal industry has historically carried the economies of communities in Colorado such as Hayden and Craig. As Colorado looks to rapidly move away from fossil fuels, Routt and Moffat legislators look to ensure these communities can transition away from coal in a manner that does not result in a loss of jobs or tax revenue.

Craig Station, largely fueled by Trapper Mine, stands pumping steam as a huge pile of coal stands in the foreground on mine property. Trapper Mine’s only customer is the power plant. Yates enters crowded Democratic primary for CD3

A new solution could prevent this 47% loss from occurring, but it needs to come sooner than later.

Legislators representing areas transitioning from coal and fossil fuels in Northwest and Southeast Colorado are looking to get ahead of the curve by passing a bill that requires studies in these areas by the Colorado Energy Office.

Signed by Gov. Polis on May 20, House Bill 23-1247 creates two studies, one in Northwest Colorado and one in Southwest Colorado, that will assess advanced energy solutions in rural Colorado.

Legislation requires the study to consider the impact the transition will have on occupations in the coal industry and loss of property tax revenue for affected counties.

“The goal is twofold: one to generate energy for our state and for our region, the same way that the coal plants have been doing and doing so in a way that meets our state’s environmental goals,” said state Sen. Dylan Roberts. “Second is to maintain the economic activity and tax base that communities like Craig and Hayden rely on.”

State Rep. Meghan Lukens noted legislators behind the bill consulted groups such as Joint Organizations Leading Transitions (JOLT) and Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) to get an idea of what would best benefit these communities.

“We really wanted to look into the economics of energy while making sure we support diversifying our economies,” Lukens said. “We want to consider how we can support our tax base that our coal plants provide, as well as support our highly skilled workers that already live in our communities.”

Roberts said funding for the study will come from the state’s general fund, as well as from the Colorado Energy Office. The bill takes effect at the start of August and Roberts anticipates the study beginning before then.

Chris Piper, Legislative Liaison & Policy Analyst for the Colorado Energy Office, said planning the logistics and implementation of the study will start in early July. He mentioned that the office is looking to engage with community members as soon as possible to best inform the study before it kicks off.

“Since the study is narrowly focused geographically and the issues that are going to be studied are best understood by the community in Northwest Colorado, it’s important for our office to get community input into the study,” Piper said.

The bill demands the results of the study be available by July 1, 2025, which Piper says is ample time to complete the study and results could come earlier than that.

Energy-related projects that may come as a result of the study will likely have to be funded by private capital, according to Sen. Roberts. That being said, the projects can apply to be considered as part of the Northwest Enterprise Zone, created specifically for counties that meet certain metrics of economic distress due to coal transitions.

Projects could also tap into available state and federal funds designated for renewable energy initiatives.

Routt County Commissioner Sonja Macys says there are opportunities to get renewable projects now, and counties could be missing out on crucial funding by waiting. Macys said taking advantage could save taxpayers millions of dollars.

“For the first time in anybody’s lifetime, local governments and nonprofits can now be eligible for what private entities are already eligible for, which is a 30% tax credit for renewable energy projects,” Macys said.

This opportunity comes from the federal Inflation Reduction Act . For coal transition communities, an extra 10% is available, making them eligible for a 40% tax credit.

As August approaches, the Colorado Office of Energy said it will be seeking the input of community stakeholders, such as Macys, before implementing the study. With bipartisan support, proponents of the study said they are looking for any and all input from impacted parties and constituents.