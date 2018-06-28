Wildlife officials to hold public meeting in Craig to discuss chronic wasting disease

CRAIG — Chronic wasting disease in Colorado will be the topic of discussion during a public meeting in Craig with Colorado Parks & Wildlife’s Chronic Wasting Disease Advisory Group.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease that affects ungulates. It is caused by infectious proteins called prions. CWD affects the brains of infected deer, elk and moose, causing the animals to display abnormal behavior, become uncoordinated and emaciated.

The advisory group — comprised of CPW managers, CPW commissioners and a variety of stakeholders — will present current findings and answer questions about the potential effects the disease may have on local ungulate populations. Though the disease affects deer, elk and moose, CPW has focused on deer, due to the higher prevalence of the disease in that species.

The discussion will be beheld from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 2, in Room 185 at Colorado Northwest Community College — Craig Campus, 2801 W. Ninth Street.