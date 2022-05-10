Wildland fire reported in Glenwood Canyon: All Glenwood Springs burn permits placed on hold for now
Update 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 10: The fire is contained and crews are in mop-up mode. Crews were able to keep the fire at 1/4 acre.
Update 4:10 p.m Tuesday, May 10: A crew has reached a wildland fire burning in Glenwood Canyon just east of Glenwood Springs, an official said.
Glenwood Springs Fire Marshal Greg Bak said on Tuesday afternoon that the report came in at 2:50 p.m. The fire site is located south of the Colorado River near the railway pass, he said.
“We’ve got crews on scene and we’re getting more out there,” he said.
Bak said the fire size is less than one acre. Wind gusts are currently 25-45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
“That’s certainly not going to help,” Bak said. “It’s going to be an issue but our crews are on it, so that’s a positive note.”
This is a developing story. The Post Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.
BURN PERMITS CANCELED
Due to dry conditions and high winds, all burn permits within Glenwood Springs and the Glenwood Springs Fire District are being placed on hold for the foreseeable future, Glenwood Springs Fire Marshal Bak said.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com
