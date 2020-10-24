Wildfire north of Silverthorne ‘under control;’ Colorado Highway 9 down to one lane at Heeney Road

A wildland fire broke out around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 near Colorado Highway 9. Crews quickly responded to the scene and stopped the fire from spreading.

Courtesy Photo

Colorado Highway 9 is now open to single lane traffic in both directions, according to an update from the Colorado Department of Transportation at 9:18 a.m.

The Kremmling Fire Protection District reported a wildland fire call near milepost 128 on Highway 9 at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday.

According to the district’s Facebook post, the fire started under a telephone pole and spanned a quarter-acre but was “moving fast” at the time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.