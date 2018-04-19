 Wildfire jumps Interstate 70 near Fruita, closing highway | CraigDailyPress.com

Wildfire jumps Interstate 70 near Fruita, closing highway

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

The Skipper Island Fire as it stretches across Interstate 70 near Fruita, around 3:15 p.m.

FRUITA– A wildfire believed to have been ignited by a campfire on an island in the Colorado River near Fruita has jumped to the north side of Interstate 70, prompting the closure of all four lanes.

The Colorado State Patrol in Fruita posted on its Twitter account around 2:10 p.m. that westbound I-70 is closing at Fruita and eastbound I-70 is closing at Loma.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned 12 acres and was zero percent contained. But that was before winds began to kick up early this afternoon and pushed the fire north.

Read more from the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.