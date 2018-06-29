Wildfire impacts property on Moffat County roads 7, 5

A wildfire along Moffat County Road 7 sprung up Friday afternoon, with a structure catching ablaze as well.

Responders were called to the scene about 2 p.m. about 25 miles north of Craig on County Road 7 and CR 5.

A building on CR 5 was affected by the flames that burned through grass and sagebrush.

Authorities did not have details about the cause or size of the fire, and it is not yet known the extent of the damage to the structure or if there are any injuries involved.

Among the agencies on scene were Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Fire/Rescue, Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services, Colorado Department of Transportation. Air support is also expected.

Craig Press will have more on this story as it develops.