 Wildfire forces campground evacuation, I-70 closure near Grand Junction

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

GRAND JUNCTION– Interstate 70 in De Beque Canyon just east of Grand Junction was closed in both directions for several hours Friday evening as crews battled a raging fire.

The blaze, which began as a truck fire, burned about 80 acres before firefighters had it nearly contained before the sun went down, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency workers had to evacuate campers in the Island Acres campgrounds in the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park and the service station east of the Cameo exit.

The fast-moving fire came dangerously close to the fuel station and two natural gas storage silos near the Cameo exit.

