Wildfire ash prompts calls of concern: On the record July 20 through July 22

Craig Police Department

Friday, July 20



11:43 a.m. On the 300 block of West Third Street, officers with the Craig Police Department received an alert of a possible burglary from an alarm company. The alarm company canceled the call before officers were able to respond.

12:22 p.m. On the 1500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash. A silver Ford Edge backed into a Ford Escape. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were drivable. A report was taken and a citation issued.

2:02 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers spoke with a woman who reported a man and another woman had been harassing her earlier in the day. The woman involved was contacted and issued a warning.

7:30 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and West 12th Street, officers made a traffic stop for a vehicle without visible license plates and issued a summons.

8:18 p.m. On the 700 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a water main break and contacted the city.

9:01 p.m In the Craig area, officers received calls from residents reporting ash falling in town.

9:03 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

9:10 p.m. At East Kum & Go, officers, arrested a 35-year-old Craig man for two counts of failure to appear on warrants from another agency.

9:38 p.m. At a restaurant on Victory Way, officers responded to a report of suspicious people. Juveniles walked through the drive through, because a trailer would not fit through it.

10 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity. The caller thought a drug deal had occurred and requested extra patrols.

Saturday, July 21

2 a.m. On the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue, officers made contact with two young men who were headed home.

4:05 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a call about a disturbance. A man was banging on a woman's door. The man was contacted by officers.

5:20 a.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Texas Avenue, Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man standing in the middle of the road smoking a cigarette. He moved out of the road.

6:08 a.m. At East Kum & Go, officers contacted a young man who was outside the business. He was accompanied by an adult who was inside the store.

6:50 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

6:58 a.m. On the 1500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers arrested a 34-year-old man from Rock Springs, Wyoming, for a felony warrant out of Adams County and also charged him with unlawful possession of a schedule 2 substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under restraint.

7:44 a.m. Near Hospital Loop Road and Moffat County Road 7, officers investigated a vandalism report. The caller said people living under the bridge were leaving significant amounts of trash.

9:26 a.m. On First Street, officers assisted a motorist who was picking up trash that came off his vehicle. Officers helped with traffic control.

11:24 a.m. On the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, officers took a report of a stolen bicycle.

5:55 p.m. Near the intersection of West Circle Drive and Crabb Street, officers received a call that a bicycle reported as stolen was found and retrieved from a person riding it. The thief got away.

7:20 p.m. On the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, officers investigated a fraud report. The caller reported someone was using his credit cards. A report was taken, and the incident is under investigation.

9:31 p.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a man threatening to kill someone and screaming. Officers were unable to locate the man.



10:25 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh and Rose streets, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person. A man dressed in white in his mid-30s was chasing the caller. The suspect was contacted and issued a warning.

10:28 p.m. At a Craig motel, officers responded to a caller reporting harassment. A male customer, who had allegedly been drinking, was yelling at the female caller. She requested a restraining order and was advised the officers were unable to give such orders.

10:55 p.m. On the 1200 block of West Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of suspicious cars driving around the parking lot. When officers arrived, could locate no cars, but they noted it appeared donut marks had been left in the dirt.

Sunday, July 22

1:15 a.m. Near the Fairgrounds Barn, officers contacted a person in a vehicle who was cleaning his vehicle and said he would be leaving soon.

1:50 a.m. Near the intersection of Circle Driver and Cedar Mountain Trailer Park, a man yelled at the officers for using their red and blue lights when making a traffic stop nearby.

9:04 a.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Colorado Highway 13, officers contacted a hitchhiker. Everything was OK.

10:05 a.m. Near the intersection of Conner and Baker drives, officers received a call from a man who suspected a vehicle he had left at a woman's house had been vandalized. The vehicle wouldn't start, and he felt it had been damaged, adding he thought the gas tank had been punctured.



11:21 a.m. In the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a threat. A man was having trouble with an ex-girlfriend who was supposed to be moving and would not leave. The man wanted to speak with an officer.

1:44 p.m. On the 400 block of East Seventh Street, Officers arrested a 26-year-old Craig woman for failure to appear on a Moffat County warrant.

5:00 p.m. Near Woodbury Park, officers responded to a report that the sprinklers were on for the entire day. City Parks and Recreation was advised.

7:17 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers issued a citation to someone parked in a handicapped zone.

8:24 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of an assault. The caller stated he was maced, but would not say when the incident occurred and did not wish to make a report.