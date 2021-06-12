Wild Horse Warriors for Sand Wash Basin installing protective fence

Seven miles along the side of Highway 318 as it passes through Sand Wash Basin will shortly be the location for a new fence.

Wild Horse Warriors for Sand Wash Basin co-founder Cindy Wright reports that, following the successful fundraising of about $85,000 and approval from CDOT, the group will be celebrating the installation of the first fence post for the new fence June 18.

The fence is intended to prevent wild horse interaction with the highway, where accidents can occur from the horses drifting onto the road.

The non-profit Wild Horse Warriors for Sand Wash Basin raised the money, Wright said, through mostly online efforts, including auctions and other means.

“It’s a lot of fence,” Wright said. “One cattle guard we had to buy from Moffat County Road and Bridge, they’ll install it, and then several gates. We’re paying a contractor to do the installation. It’s literally 100-percent paid for by donations.”

More information can be found at wildhorsewarriorsforsandwashbasin.com .