Wild horse adoption event planned for Moffat County County Fairgrounds

Mustangs graze in the sage inside the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area. The Bureau of Land Management has been gathering wild horses in the area for more than a month.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Colorado Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse adoption at the Moffat County Fairgrounds on June 16-17 with approximately 35 horses available from the Piceance East Douglas Horse Management Area.

On June 16, viewing will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Public viewing will continue from 8-10 a.m. June 17, followed by a silent auction from 10-10:30 a.m. Bids will be awarded starting at 10:30 a.m. Bidders must be present on site and BLM staff can approve applications the day of the event.

Adoption incentives are available and wild horse training clinics will be available. The adoption event will be at the Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 East Victory Way in Craig.

Due to safety concerns for personnel and horses, dogs and pets will not be allowed within the adoption arena. For more information about the BLM wild horse and burro adoption program, go to BLM.gov/WHB or call 866-468-7826.