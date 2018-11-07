Wi-Fi piggybacker raises suspicions: On the record Nov. 6

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 6

5 a.m. On the 300 block of Yampa Avenue, Craig Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers spoke to the person who said they were using their brother's Wi-Fi.

8:36 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to serve a warrant. A second attempt was made later in the day.

11:04 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a report of theft. A man and woman were said to have shoplifted, taking automotive items, shampoo, and baby wipes. They had purchased some items. Officers discovered some items dumped on the north side of the library, but they were unable to locate the people implicated. The incident is under investigation.

12:17 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a suspected liquor or tobacco violation. A citation issued.

1:48 p.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers responded to a report of a burglary of all contents of a house. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old Craig man was arrested for crime of violation of a restraining order and violation of bail bonds.

2:10 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. It was the only such report received on Tuesday and is under investigation.

3:16 p.m. In Craig, officers made a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 33-year-old woman from Craig who was charged with driving under restraint and number plates to be attached.

6:36 p.m. On the 800 block of Barclay Street, officers investigated a report of a suspicious envelope. The person who received the suspicious mail attempted to have the post office take it back when it was delivered. They refused. Upon investigation by officers, everything checked out OK.

9:26 p.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers responded to a caller concerned that a person was attempting to get into a family friend's vehicle. The person fled before officers arrived and they were unable to locate.

10:23 p.m. Near the intersection of Jeremiah Way and East Ninth Street, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person. The person was advised of private property and was asked to leave.