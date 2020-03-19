Who’s open for business in Moffat County and the City of Craig

The Side Door Kitchen remains open for takeout orders at this time.

Joshua Carney

We are keeping an updated list of restaurants and businesses in Moffat County and the City of Craig that remain open. You can have your business listed by sending its times of operation, address and phone number to news@craigdailypress.com.

RESTAURANTS

Carelli’s — (970) 824-6868 — Open Tuesday-Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Offering curbside pick-up and delivery service only.

Gino’s Pizzeria — (970) 824-6323 — 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Open 7 days a week. Offering carryout and delivery service.

JW Snacks — (970) 826-0468 — Open Monday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Carry out and delivery service is available for the full menu.

KS Kreations Bakery — (970) 824-2151 — Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served until 2 p.m. All food will be packaged to go. Curbside deliver is also available. Please call ahead for orders.

Los Jilbertos — (970) 824-9572 — Sunday-Saturday 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Offering Drive thru and to-go orders.

McDonalds — (970) 824-7638 ‚ Sunday-Thursday 4:15 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 4:15 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. Curbside mobile orders and drive thru available.

OP Bar & Grill — (970) 824-8918 — Wednesday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Sundays 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. A limited menu is available for carry-out only.

The Barrel Cathedral — (970) 238-2355 — 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Beer to go in small packages (cans, bottles, etc.) will be offered at 10% off, along with $12 growler fills every day. For the next 30 days, food will be available for takeout orders only.

The Seasoned Brisket — (970) 824-0322 — Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Curbside pick-up and limited delivery service for orders of $25 or more from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please call before 11 a.m.

The Sizzling Pickle — (970) 824-2695 — Sunday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Takeout and curbside delivery is available.

Side Door Kitchen — (970) 326-3187 — Tuesday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Offers delivery and carry out.

Subway — (970) 824-2900 — Sunday-Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Drive thru and carry-out only.

Vallarta’s — (970) 824-9812 — Sunday-Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Take-out services are available with a limited menu. Deliver available for an extra $5.00 fee.

Village Inn — (970) 824-9600 — 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. To-go orders only.

BUSINESSES

American Family Insurance — (970) 826-0545 — Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Available by phone or email. The Dropbox is also available.

Bank of Colorado — (970) 824-9421 — Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Drive thru and walk-up only. New accounts by appointment only.

Big O Tires — (970) 824-2446 — Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Open and offering shuttle services to customers.

Community Kitchen at St. Michael’s — (970) 824-5330 — Tuesdays 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., and Thursdays 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Food is available as Grab & Go only.

Downtown Books — (970) 824-5343 — Tuesday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Saturdays 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Bookstore is open for book pick-ups and carry out coffee only.

Kitchen A La More — (970) 367-5720 — Thursdays and Fridays 12:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Open for business.

Yampa Valley Bank — (970) 824-3600 — Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Saturdays 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. The lobby is closed, but all departments will continue to be up and ready to help them via phone, window service and internet services.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com