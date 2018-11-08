Who let the dogs out in Craig: On the Record — Wednesday, Nov. 7

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Nov. 7

12:53 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person. Someone in the area was yelling. Officers found nothing amiss.

4:47 a.m. On the 100 block of East Victory Way, officers arrested a 20-year-old Craig woman on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and use of marijuana by an underaged person.

2:36 p.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report, the only such report received Wednesday. The report is under investigation.

4:53 p.m. On the 400 block of North Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a report of a person who was standing outside a business for a long time. Before officers could arrive, the person left, and officers were unable to locate him.

Recommended Stories For You

5:17 p.m. On the 800 block of Ledford Street, officers investigated a report of criminal mischief. The caller said someone had damaged her fence, allowing her dogs to get out of the yard. A report was taken, and an investigation is underway to determine who let the dogs out.

6:32 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of domestic violence in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered there had been a verbal altercation. Officers stood by while one party gathered some belongings and left.

6:48 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a caller who reported being threatened by someone via telephone. Officers contacted the parties, and no crime was discovered.

8:52 p.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers responded to a caller who thought someone had come into the home and taken her dog. The dog was found.



10:35 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A caller reported someone was walking around the area with a flashlight. When the caller stepped outside, the person left in a car. The caller was unable to provide a description of the car. Officers checked the area, and nothing was found to be missing. Based on the incomplete information given, they were unable to locate the suspicious person.