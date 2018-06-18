Whittle the Wood uneventful for police: On the record June 15 through 17

Craig Police Department

City and county streets and parks were filled with crowds during the annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous. "Talking to the officers working, it was non-eventful and everyone enjoyed themselves," said Craig Police Chief Jerry Delong.

Friday, June 15



1:48 a.m. On the 1100 block of Crest Drive, officers investigated a report of domestic violence. A man allegedly kicked his wife out of the residence. A second argument broke out between mother and daughter. All parties were separated for the night.



2:23 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A street sign at the west entrance of the business was broken.



3:31 a.m. On the 600 block of Pershing Street, police responded to a report of a suspicious man. A strange man — about five feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair and a slight build — was seen in the house. Nothing appeared to be missing or damaged.

4:47 a.m. On the 1400 block of North Yampa Avenue, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person and contacted a woman.

9:16 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Avenue, officers responded a man who wanted to speak with someone about threats from a neighbor made to himself and about killing his dog.

Recommended Stories For You

9:18 a.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, officers responded to reports of a trailer impeding a driveway. A citation was issued.

10:45 a.m. On the 600 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a followup call of a suspicious person. The person found a hat in the house that did not belong there and thought it might have been left by a suspicious man believed to have been in the house earlier in the day.



10:53 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a threat. A woman called to say she was receiving threatening contact from an ex-husband. The incident happened outside Craig, so the case was transferred to another agency.

11:06 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to report of a possible missing adult who had left the night before. The missing man returned about 30 minutes after the call was made.



11:32 a.m. On the 1500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report that political signs had possibly been stolen.



11:48 a.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers were called by a woman requesting to speak with someone about threats she was receiving via Facebook. Officers spoke with the woman. No further crime was found.



12:19 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a woman yelling obscenities for more than an hour. The caller believed the woman was yelling at herself.



2:59 p.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth and Ranney streets, officers responded to an accident resulting in damage. Two vehicles — a Jeep Cherokee and a Subaru — collided. No injuries were reported, and the vehicles did not block the road. One vehicle was towed, and one of the drivers was issued a citation.

8:33 p.m. On the 500 block of Leadford Street, officers responded to a caller concerned about a strong smell of smoke in the area. The caller wanted to know about any fires in the area. The caller said the smell might be coming from a barbecue. Officers visited the street, spoke with the caller and were unable to see smoke.



10:23 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Driver, officers responded to a caller who smelled smoke but was unable to see any evidence of a fire. The caller asked about fire "up north" but did not think the smell originated there. Officers visited the area and spoke with the concerned person.

Saturday, June 16



12:22 a.m. On the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers received a call from pedestrians near Colorado Highway 13, milepost 120, who reported a glow they though might be a fire.

1:16 a.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence. A man was bleeding after apparently injuring himself trying to leave while reportedly intoxicated. Officers were unable to prove criminal activity.

2:32 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle. A small, 4-door car, missing a marker light, was driving very slowly. Officers were unable to locate a car matching the description.



3:53 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to the second report of domestic violence. A man was refusing to leave. The reporting party was outside in a White Durango while the man reportedly broke windows and doors of the residence and yelled. Officers responded and arrested the 36-year-old man.

10:42 a.m. On the 1300 block of Barclay Street, officers received a call about a suspected computer scam. Allegedly, a fraudulent company had sold the person some software that was loaded onto and later removed from the computer. The company was calling with threats. The person making the complaint wished to speak with an officer about options.

2:07 p.m. Property was found at Loudy-Simpson Park.

3:36 p.m. On the 700 block of Washington Street, officers received a report of theft. The caller said change and cologne were taken from a vehicle. The caller requested extra patrol in the area.

8:57 p.m. On the 600 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. The caller saw a heavy-set man with a beard pick up a brick and break a window, open a door and go inside. Officers contacted the man and learned he had locked himself out of the house and broke the window to get back inside.

10:57 p.m. At Woodbury Park, officers warned people about the park hours. The people left.

Sunday, June 17

12:43 a.m. At City Park, officers contacted a person who was texting a friend to advise of park hours.

6:23 a.m. On the 1100 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A woman wanted assistance in calming a man who had broken the front door when he got home and was throwing things around. When officers arrived, they found an intoxicated man who was upset but no evidence of a crime. The woman had left.



6:07 p.m. On the 1900 block of Baker Driver, officers responded to a report of a water main break.

6:53 p.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh and Breeze streets, officers responded to a report of two boys riding around on their bikes with fireworks. Officers contacted Sunset Elementary School and learned the boys had a "smoker." They put it out and promised they would not do it anymore.

9:21 p.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Washington Street, officers responded to reports of a disturbance. A man with long hair and a couple — a women wearing a dress and a second man — all appeared to be intoxicated and to engage in a physical altercation in the backyard. One of the men went into the house. The other man and woman walked toward the alley. One of the men — a 46-year-old Craig resident — decided to drive, resulting in his arrest on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and possibly drugs, careless driving, failure to notify, criminal mischief and child abuse.

11:50 p.m. On the 600 block of Lincoln Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. The caller said a woman's boyfriend had her on the ground and was choking her. Soon after, the female left the house. Officers made contact with the man — a 33-year-old Craig resident — who they arrested on suspicion of harassment and domestic violence.