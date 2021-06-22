 Whittle the Wood returns this weekend | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Whittle the Wood returns this weekend

News News |

Staff reports
From left, carvers Jim Valentine, of Salt Lake City; Matt Ounsworth, of Fort Collins; Damon Gorecki, of Salt Lake City; and Nate Hall of Lincoln, Nebraska gather Tuesday afternoon at Loudy-Simpson Park. The four of them are among the six total competitors in this week's Whittle the Wood Rendezvous. The event returns for 2021 after a year's hiatus and will feature four days of chainsaw woodworkers making artworks out of tree trunks. The event also includes food and crafts booths, a Quick Carve competition, movie in the park, and live music by local and national acts. For more information on the schedule, visit whittlethewood.com or visit CraigDailyPress.com.
Andy Bockelman / for the Craig Press

Wednesday

8 a.m.-Dusk — Carving Competition begins

Thursday

8 a.m.-Dusk — Carving competition open to the public

6:30 p.m. — Quick Carve competition

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. — Free root beer floats provided by Senior Social Center

8:30 p.m. — Free movie in the park: “Onward”

Friday

8 a.m.-Dusk — Carving competition is open to the public

All day — arts and crafts and food

2 p.m. — Beer garden opens

5 p.m. — Bear River Young Life Classic Car Show Preview

5:30 p.m. — Gates open for concert (Admission required)

7-8 p.m. — Williams Brother Band concert (Admission required)

8:30 p.m. — Robert Randolph Band concert (Admission required)

Saturday

8 a.m.- 1p.m. — Carving competition open to the public

All day — arts and crafts and food

10:30 a.m. — Beer garden opens

10 a.m. — Shuttles begin

10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Bear River Young Life Classic Car Show in downtown Craig

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Silent Auction, winners determined at 1:30 p.m.

2 p.m. — Competition ends

2:30 p.m.— 2021 Whittle the Wood winners announced on stage

4 p.m. — Gates open for concert (Admission required)

5-5:45 p.m. — Black Mountain Riot concert (Admission required)

6:30-7:30 p.m. — The Verve Pipe concert (Admission required)

8 p.m. — Everclear concert (Admission required)

Last shuttle leaves Loudy-Simpson Park at the end of the show

Admission is free unless otherwise noted. Tickets for concerts available online or in Parks & Rec office and at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more