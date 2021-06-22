Whittle the Wood returns this weekend
Wednesday
8 a.m.-Dusk — Carving Competition begins
Thursday
8 a.m.-Dusk — Carving competition open to the public
6:30 p.m. — Quick Carve competition
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. — Free root beer floats provided by Senior Social Center
8:30 p.m. — Free movie in the park: “Onward”
Friday
8 a.m.-Dusk — Carving competition is open to the public
All day — arts and crafts and food
2 p.m. — Beer garden opens
5 p.m. — Bear River Young Life Classic Car Show Preview
5:30 p.m. — Gates open for concert (Admission required)
7-8 p.m. — Williams Brother Band concert (Admission required)
8:30 p.m. — Robert Randolph Band concert (Admission required)
Saturday
8 a.m.- 1p.m. — Carving competition open to the public
All day — arts and crafts and food
10:30 a.m. — Beer garden opens
10 a.m. — Shuttles begin
10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Bear River Young Life Classic Car Show in downtown Craig
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Silent Auction, winners determined at 1:30 p.m.
2 p.m. — Competition ends
2:30 p.m.— 2021 Whittle the Wood winners announced on stage
4 p.m. — Gates open for concert (Admission required)
5-5:45 p.m. — Black Mountain Riot concert (Admission required)
6:30-7:30 p.m. — The Verve Pipe concert (Admission required)
8 p.m. — Everclear concert (Admission required)
Last shuttle leaves Loudy-Simpson Park at the end of the show
Admission is free unless otherwise noted. Tickets for concerts available online or in Parks & Rec office and at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.
