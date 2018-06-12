Whittle the Wood Rendezvous gets in gear for 19th year in Craig

— All events take place at Loudy-Simpson Park unless otherwise noted. A $10 cover charge at the gate for Saturday’s events is included for ages 13 and older, $5 in advance. Coolers are allowed but not alcohol. No pets or bicycles will be allowed in the park. A shuttle is available every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday from The O.P. Bar & Grill, JW Snack’s, Mathers Bar and Kmart. For more information, visit whittlethewood.com or follow the event on social media at Facebook.com/whittlethewood .

5:30 p.m. Performance by Big Head Todd and the Monsters

11:30 a.m. Pirates of the Yampa Poker Run, starts at Pebble Beach

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bear River Young Life Car Show and Fundraiser on Yampa Avenue

All day Arts and crafts and food vendors, beer garden

9 a.m. Pirates of the Yampa River Race, starts at Loudy-Simpson Park boat ramp

8 a.m. Wake the Whittler 5K and One-Mile Fun Run

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bear River Young Life barbecue and car cruise, starts at Yampa Valley Bank

The 19th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous City kicks off Wednesday at Loudy-Simpson Park as chainsaw carvers converge on Craig for the yearly celebration of art, music and more.

Whittle the Wood features guests of honor this week that have visited Craig frequently in past years, as well as one newcomer among the veterans.

2018 Whittle the Wood competitors:

Carver — Town; Years in competition

• Ken Braun — Montrose; 6

• Damon Gorecki — Roosevelt, Utah; 6

• Bongo Love — Lafayette; 11

• Robert Lyon — Boulder; 3

• Doug Moreland — Manchaca, Texas; 2

• Matt Ounsworth — Fort Collins; 4

• Justine Park — Boulder; 1

• Joe Srholez — Gypsum; 2

• Chad Stratton — South Jordan, Utah; 13

• Jim Valentine — Midvale, Utah; 4

• Robert Waits — Diamond Springs, California; 15

• Joe Wenal — Parachute; 3

From Wednesday through Saturday, residents and visitors can view artists transform a tree stump into a new work of art.

Food and crafts vendors will set up shop Friday, which also marks the beginning of the festival’s musical performances.

Northwest Colorado’s River City Band will open Friday for country-rock act Buckstein, returning after a hit performance last year, while Saturday sees The Movers & Shakers take the stage leading up to this year’s headliners, Colorado natives Big Head Todd and the Monsters.

Accompanying activities like Friends of Moffat County Education’s Wake the Whittler 5K, Pirates of the Yampa River Race and Poker Run and Bear River Young Life Car Show also will ensure the weekend will be full of fun, as well as the inaugural cornhole tournament provided by Thunder Rolls Bowling Center and Sizzling Pickle.

Wednesday through Friday activities at Loudy-Simpson are free of charge. A Saturday gate charge of $10 will apply for ages 13 and older, $5 in advance.

For more information on this year's activities, visit whittlethewood.com or craigdailypress.com for regular updates throughout the week.