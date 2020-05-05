Whittle the Wood Rendezvous canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Left: Ken Braun shows off "Blue," a velociraptor carving and the winner of multiple awards in the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous. Right: Braun works on the carving's early stages before painting.

Andy Bockelman

A summer staple for Moffat County won’t be happening this year due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, the Craig Parks & Recreation Department announced Tuesday morning.

“Whittle the Wood Rendezvous has been a signature event for our community for 20 years and will continue to be as we plan for future years,” the Parks & Recreation Department press release said. “The City of Craig has been working diligently during this unprecedented national response to the pandemic to secure and complete the steps required to hold the event. In recent weeks it has become evident that successful completion of these steps required for WTW were not realistic.

“Based on the uncertainty of continued social distancing restrictions and the anticipated and expected Executive Order limitations on large social gatherings, the Craig Parks & Recreation Department has made the decision to terminate our planning for this year’s Whittle the Wood Rendezvous event, which was scheduled for June 17-20, 2020 at Loudy-Simpson Park.”

While the Whittle the Wood Rendezvous has been canceled, the Parks & Recreation Department is still working on summer plans for the community.

“We are in the midst of completing major repairs to the City Park Wave Pool and Lap Pool for an anticipated on-time scheduled opening of these facilities at the end of May,” the press release states. “Craig Parks & Recreation is also organizing upcoming sports and skills training activities for later this summer.”

The Parks & Recreation Department is planning on starting off the summer season with the ‘Where the Hell is Maybell?’ kickoff on Saturday, May 9, which is Craig’s legacy cycling event from Craig to Maybell.

