Whittle the Wood plans big Thursday schedule

Robert Lyon participates in the Quick Carve event at Whittle the Wood Rendezvous in 2018.

Andy Bockelman / Craig Press file photo

Whittle the Wood Rendezvous is back with a vengeance this summer after Craig missed out on the hallmark event last year due to COVID-19.

This year’s event, which takes place next week, includes a blowout Thursday schedule, with the Quick Carve taking place that day, June 24, instead of the traditional Saturday slot.

“(We’re trying to) spread the event out for families to come and enjoy,” wrote Craig Parks and Recreation department director Ryan Dennison in an email. “Like adding the Root Beer Floats and the Movie in the Park.”

The full schedule for Thursday, which features free admission all day, includes the following:

Carving competition, open to the public, 8 a.m. to dusk

Quick Carve Competition, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Carve Live Auction, 7:30 p.m.

Free root beer floats provided by the Senior Social Center, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Free movie in the park showing of “Onward,” 8:30 p.m.

All events take place at Loudy-Simpson Park in Craig.