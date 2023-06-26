Whittle the Wood musical acts provide high-energy shows at Moffat County Fairgrounds

Gaelic Storm performs Saturday, June 24 during the 23rd annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

With a headliner tied to a film that coined the phrase, “I’m the king of the world,” the musical lineup for the 23rd annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous was a blockbuster affair.

Celtic rock group Gaelic Storm kept the crowds in Craig dancing with high spirits Saturday night at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

The internationally renowned group that got their big break appearing in and providing Irish musical atmosphere in the film “Titanic” provided traditional and modern tunes inspired by the Emerald Isle.

Friends Stormie Beach and Bailey Pike were among the throngs at the head of the stage in the fairgrounds rodeo arena.

“It’s cool because it’s something different, and I’m Irish myself, so I love it,” Beach said.

They, along with the other spectators, were enthralled as members of Gaelic Storm marched their instruments out among the people.

“I’ve loved all the different sounds like the bagpipes and violin and everyone was loving it,” Pike said.

Pike added that the rest of the Saturday lineup was an example of variety, with Gaelic Storm immediately preceded by Grammy-winning Tejano ensemble Los Teximaniacs of San Antonio.

Prior to that was a lively show by Denver-based Latin ska band Roka Hueka.

“The energy was up. I always call my crowd to the front because you don’t want to see any empty spaces,” said Roka Hueka vocalist Andy Gonzalez.

Gonzalez added that the group will be touring much of the state and recording new content most of this summer.

“Next year is our 10th anniversary and we want to go on tour then, but we definitely want to come back to Craig,” he said.

This year marked the first time Whittle the Wood has taken place at the fairgrounds, recently relocated from Loudy-Simpson Park. Craig Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Dennison said the temporary site was a hit with people attending.

“We’ve gotten more compliments and feedback this year about how this has been organized, so it’s been nice to hear that. They like that it’s more in town and walkable, so that’s a perk of the fairgrounds,” he said. “It’s a beloved event in our community. It was on the fly, but everyone on staff executing the plan to bring it to the fairgrounds. It was a little hard at first trying to pivot, but having that plan worked out pretty dang well.”

However, the layout of the fairgrounds offered a different acoustic feel than Loudy-Simpson, he noted.

“It’s a little jarring from one side to the other with the music,” he said.

The Friday headliner Gasoline Lollipops had the opening act Tucker Rose, a local band whose name refers to two Craig streets. Singer and guitarist Trevor Kuhn said the fairgrounds site provided just what they needed for a successful show.

“It’s a little stage, but hell, this whole production team really takes care of us,” Kuhn said. “It’s really cool to see the town show up for small-town boys like us.”

With Tucker Rose hitting many events later in the summer, he added that he hopes to be able to take the stage one of these days at the Lody-Simpson amphitheater.

“Ever since they built the stage, I’ve been stoked to be able to get out there,” Kuhn said. “And then this year with all that flooding, just didn’t work out for us. It still worked out here well enough for us, but whether it’s one year or 10 years from now, I want to play at Loudy. That place has amazing potential.”