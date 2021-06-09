Whittle the Wood looking for volunteers to help run new-look event

Whittle the Wood is back for 2021 after a pandemic-induced hiatus last summer, and with it returns the need for volunteers to help run the event.

And this year, things are looking a little different than years gone by.

“We’re trying as much as possible this year to have the event free and just charging for entertainment,” said Ryan Dennison, Craig’s director of Parks and Recreation. “In that way, we’re going to be closing off the park Friday and Saturday, so we’ll need gate attendants, and another attendant in the parking lot showing where to park, just for convenience.”

Additionally, Dennison said, the department is looking for volunteer golf cart drivers to get anyone needing extra accessibility help to and from their cars and the event, as well as shuttle drivers for getting back to town and vice versa.

“Another cool one is Friday and Saturday we’ll need four volunteers to be grounds crew for the entertainment,” Dennison said. “Loading in, loading out sound for the entertainment purposes — equipment and gear. That’s cool for individuals to hang out and be close to that side of stuff.”

Beside the benefit of helping the city put on one of its signature events, Dennison promises some extra good stuff for volunteers.

“There’s swag,” he said. “You’ll be at the event, and we’ll take care of them. We really appreciate their help.”

Whittle the Wood will be held Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26 at Loudy Simpson Park. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Parks and Recreation at 970-826-2000.