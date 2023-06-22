Whittle the Wood artists start slicing at Moffat County Fairgrounds

Damon Gorecki lets the sawdust fly for the 23rd annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The artists are in action and going fast as the 23rd annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous starts humming.

The yearly summer celebration of chainsaw woodcarvings is taking place in a temporary spot this season with Craig Parks and Recreation setting up at Moffat County Fairgrounds in lieu of the harsh winter and wet spring at Loudy-Simpson Park.

The venue on the east side of Craig provides grass and shade along with a view for the U.S. Highway 40 traffic as 10 tree stumps get turned into masterpieces.

Some carvers remained mum on the first day about their plans. Others had their work mapped out entirely, and others have a general idea that will come to form as the former tree at their station changes across the next couple days.

The lineup of stumps includes:

• Stump 1 — Trevor Rogers, first-year competitor

• Stump 2 — Joe Srholez, fifth-year competitor

• Stump 3 — Bongo Love, 15th-year competitor

• Stump 4 — Nate Hall, fourth-year competitor

• Stump 5 — Justin Driver, first-year competitor

• Stump 6 — Ken Braun, Jr., eighth-year competitor

• Stump 7 — Kadin Gurney, second-year competitor

• Stump 8 — Matt Ounsworth, eighth-year competitor

• Stump 9 — Damon Gorecki, 10th-year competitor

• Stump 10 — Jim Valentine, eighth-year competitor

The carving process will continue through early Saturday and will lead into judging for prizes later in the day.

An abundance of entertainment options will be going at the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday, including food and crafts vendors, axe-throwing, Colorado Parks and Wildlife archery, beer garden, Quick Carve, and adjacent activities like the MoCo Trails running event and downtown’s Bear River Young Life Car Show.

Live music will include local, regional and national acts, including Tucker Rose and Gasoline Lollipops Friday and Saturday’s Roka Hueka, Los Teximaniacs and headliner Gaelic Storm.

Admission Thursday and Friday is free and Saturday is $10 per person while kids under 10 are free. For more, WhittleTheWood.com or the Whittle the Wood Rendezvous Facebook page.