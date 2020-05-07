White, Swindler named Dude Dent Outstanding Male and Female Athlete award winners

The 2020 Dent Dent Award winners are Stephenie Swindler and Dagan White.



With no year-end banquet to celebrate the achievements of its student-athletes, Moffat County High School had to adjust on the fly to celebrate its standout student-athletes.

Thanks to some help from Moffat County Proud, Moffat County High School announced the winners of the Outstanding Female Athlete and Dude Dent Award winners Thursday night through a video that Moffat County Proud put together and released on its Facebook page.

In the awards video, seniors Stephenie Swindler and Dagan White were named the 2020 Outstanding Female Athlete and Dude Dent Award winners.

The namesake of the plaque that will be given out is Lewis Dent, a local sports hero who graduated from Craig High School in 1939 after making a name for himself in multiple sports while also staying at the top of the class.

Dent’s top sport was football, in which he was named an All-State fullback. The accolade later led to a scholarship to Colorado State University, then known as Colorado A&M, where he lettered in football, basketball and track, according to research by MCHS teacher James Neton.

Among his most noteworthy accolades was a selection as Best All-Around Athlete for the Mountain States Conference in 1943.

Dude Dent was a mechanical engineering major and also served in the Army reserves and ROTC before deploying to the European Theater in World War II as part of the 94th Armored Artillery Battalion, where he was later killed in action in France in August 1944.

On August 25, 1944 near Troyes, France out ahead of the advancing U.S. forces, Dent was on the radio relaying firing coordinates for the artillery when he was gunned down by Nazi forces. He was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action against an enemy of the United States.

The MCHS award was named for Dent and first handed out in 1957, with the accompanying Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year made part of the senior acknowledgements in 1977.

Swindler, who competed in basketball, volleyball, track & field, and cross country during her four years at Moffat County High School, is the daughter of Stephen and Janese Swindler. By winning the 2020 Outstanding Female Athlete award, Swindler joins her sister, Jazmine (2014) in the record books as a winner.

Swindler lettered three times each in basketball and track, twice in volleyball and once in cross country.

As a junior, Swindler helped lead the Bulldogs’ 4x200m relay team to the 2019 3A state championship with a time of 1:45.83, helping MCHS Track & Field claim its first state title since 2016.

In her acceptance speech, Swindler thanked her parents, “who have been there since day one. Without them, I wouldn’t be the athlete that I am today. From Parks and Rec and Little League, to playoffs and state championships, you’ve been my loudest fans and greatest teachers about what really matters in the game: sportsmanship, respect, and always doing my best. And above all else, teaching me to honor God in all that I do,” Swindler said.

White, the son of Darin and Diana White, was a standout wrestler and football player for the Bulldogs over the last four years.

As a wrestler, White was a two-time state qualifier and on the gridiron led the Western Slope League in interceptions as a senior, helping the Bulldogs reach the state playoffs for the first time since 2015.

White was named an All-Conference Honorable Mention defender for his senior season after recording four interceptions to go along with 40 tackles. Offensively, White finished the year with 18 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown.

In his acceptance speech, White thanked all the coaches that helped him along the way, saying “without all these coaches, I wouldn’t be the athlete that I am today, and the man that I am today, and I’m thankful to call these group of people my coaches.”

White also took the time to thank his parents for always being there to support him.

“I want to thank my parents for believing in me and supporting me,” White said. “No matter what the sport was or where it was, you guys were always there supporting me and believing in me…I’m very lucky to call you guys my parents.”

Along with the announcement of the Dude Dent Award winners, Moffat County High School also honored the Male and Female Active Scholars, which were chosen by Athletic Director Bobby Howard.

The 2020 Male and Female Active Scholars who had 3.5 GPA and were active in two or more CHSSA sports over the past three years are Emaleigh Paperski and Corey Scranton.

The 2020 Three-Sport Athlete honorees, who had a 3.5 cumulative GPA and three varsity letters during the 2020 school year are: Halle Hamilton; Jacie Evenson; Cayden King; Logan Hafey; Eliana Mack; Kelsey McDiffett; Emma Jones; Stephenie Swindler; Emaleigh Papierski; and Ryan Peck.

The Four-Year Scholar honoree during the 2020 awards ceremony, who held a 3.6 cumulative GPA and one varsity letter for the past four years is senior Daniel Caddy.

Congratulations to all the award winners at Moffat County High School!

