Where, when and how to vote in Moffat County

Moffat County's dropbox outside the east door of the Moffat County courthouse is one option for residents dropping off their ballot before 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

As Moffat County enters the final days before Nov. 2, there’s still time to cast ballots for local elections like school board and city council, county ballot measures and statewide initiatives.

At this point, it’s too late to mail in ballots and expect that they arrive by Tuesday’s 7 p.m. deadline. However, there are other ways for citizens in Moffat County to make sure their votes are counted. First is the county’s dropbox, where voters can drop in their ballots at any time before the deadline. That dropbox is located outside of the east door of the Moffat County courthouse.

Most of Moffat County’s blank ballots were mailed to registered voters, but citizens without ballots can pick theirs up from the county courthouse. Citizens can also vote at the courthouse on Election Day this coming Tuesday.

Currently, there are two ballot measures on county-wide ballots — one to establish a Health Services District in Moffat County and another to approve a multi-million dollar bond for the Moffat County School District. Both would impact mills on property taxes. In addition to ballot measures, county voters have the opportunity to vote on new school board members. All of those elections are uncontested except for one: District B, which includes most of the southern half of the county and the southwest corner of Craig.

For citizens who live within Craig city limits, there will be an added decision for city council, which will be between eight candidates running for four open seats. All are at-large, meaning they will represent the city as a whole rather than certain areas of the city. It also means the top four vote-getters will win election, regardless of where they live.