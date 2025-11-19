YOUR AD HERE »

Where in Moffat County — Nov. 19

Museum of Northwest Colorado
Where in Moffat
Can you identify where in Moffat County this photo was taken? Contact the Museum of Northwest Colorado by email at ddavidson@ci.craig.co.us. The answer will be published in the Nov. 26 edition of the Craig Press and online.
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
