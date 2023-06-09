 Where in Moffat County? | CraigDailyPress.com
Where in Moffat County?

Museum of Northwest Colorado
Can you identify where in Moffat County this photo was taken? Contact the Museum of Northwest Colorado by email at ddavidson@ci.craig.co.us or call 970-824-6360. The answer will be published in the June 16 edition of the Craig Press and online.
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
This photo was taken of the Waddle Creek school house, approximately six miles east of Hamilton, as it looked in the 1970s.
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
