Museum of Northwest Colorado
Can you identify where in Moffat County this photo was taken? Contact the Museum of Northwest Colorado by email at ddavidson@ci.craig.co.us or call 970-824-6360. The answer will be published in the June 1 edition of the Craig Press and online.
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
This picture from the wedding of Jack Edwards and Pearl (Daniels) Edwards at the Daniels’ house on Fortification Creek was taken May 20, 1912. The home 18 miles north of Craig later belonged to Cy Hanson and burned down in 1980. The ranch for many years was owned by Bill and Mary Lou Wisdom.
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
