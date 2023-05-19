 Where in Moffat County? | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Where in Moffat County?

News News |

Museum of Northwest Colorado
Can you identify where in Moffat County this photo was taken? Contact the Museum of Northwest Colorado by email at ddavidson@ci.craig.co.us or call 970-824-6360. The answer will be published in the May 26 edition of the Craig Press and online.
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
The night of February 23, 1904, brought a surprise to many residents of the Rosedale subdivision area of Lincoln St. and Colorado St. and north of present East Victory Way in east Craig when Fortification Creek flooded. An unusual thaw caused an ice jam in the creek and the water in some places stood 18″ deep. Men blasted the ice with dynamite and by the following day the water had receded.
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 