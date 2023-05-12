 Where in Moffat County? | CraigDailyPress.com
Where in Moffat County?

News

Museum of Northwest Colorado
Can you identify where in Moffat County this photo was taken? Contact the Museum of Northwest Colorado by email at ddavidson@ci.craig.co.us or call 970-824-6360. The answer will be published in the May 19 edition of the Craig Press and online.
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
The William Rose house, barn and office building is shown circa 1907. Today they would be located on the southeast corner of East Victory Way and Washington Street. William H. Rose came to the area that became Craig in about 1882. He built a log cabin east of the house pictured. The house was built in the early 1890s and burned while owned by the Luttrell family in the 1965. The barn in the background was built in 1904 and was moved in the fairgrounds area in 1970s, and has now been restored as the Luttrell Barn. 
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
News
