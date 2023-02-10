 Where in Moffat County? | CraigDailyPress.com
Where in Moffat County?

Museum of Northwest Colorado
Can you identify where in Moffat County this photo was taken? Contact the Museum of Northwest Colorado by email at ddavidson@ci.craig.co.us or call 970-824-6360. The answer will be published in the Feb. 17 edition of the Craig Press and online.
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
Two men sit perched atop a load of grain in downtown Craig at the northwest corner of Main Street (West Victory Way) and Yampa Avenue, circa 1910. The building at left was the first commercial building in Craig, having been built to serve the Craig Land and Mercantile Company as a land sales office and post office when the townsite was first platted in 1889. For many years it was home to the Ledford and Kittell Saloon. The building burned in November 1914.
