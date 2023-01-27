 Where in Moffat County? | CraigDailyPress.com
Where in Moffat County?

Museum of Northwest Colorado
Can you identify where in Moffat County this photo was taken? Contact the Museum of Northwest Colorado by email at ddavidson@ci.craig.co.us or call 970-824-6360. The answer will be published in the Feb. 3 edition of the Craig Press and online.
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
This hunting cabin was built by a group of people on land owned by Kenneth Buckley. It was started in 1954 north of Cold Springs Mountain, near Middle Mountain, in far Northwest Colorado. The hunters are, from left, P.L. McRoberts, K.M. Teter, Earl Estes, Tony Kathrein of Maybell, Fred. W Teter, Bill Roland, Vic Smith of California and Ed Wilson.
Museum of Northwest Colorado/Courtesy photo
