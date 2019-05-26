Where and when to attend Moffat County Memorial Day ceremonies

Craig veterans perform a Memorial Day tribute in 2018. Multiple ceremonies take place Monday.

File Photo

As the United States honors the many individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day, multiple ceremonies in Moffat County will pay tribute as part of the holiday.

The day starts at 11 a.m. Monday at Craig Cemetery, 630 Ashley Road, with local veterans acknowledging area soldiers with laying of flags, a 21-gun salute and more, with all community members invited to join and pay respects.

Local vets will provide a similar ceremony later in the day in Craig at 1 p.m. at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way.

At 2 p.m. Monday, residents are invited to attend an additional ceremony at Maybell Ceremony on Moffat County Road 19.