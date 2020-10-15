What you missed in the final Colorado U.S. Senate debate between Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper

Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner participates in the final debate in the 2020 race for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Bethany Baker, The Coloradoan/Pool photo

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner said he believes the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade protecting a woman’s right to an abortion and a ruling affirming a same-sex couple’s right to marriage are settled law.

“Both cases are settled law … and that precedent should be respected,” Gardner said.

The Republican incumbent’s comments in the final U.S. Senate debate Tuesday came even as he labeled himself “pro-life” and expressed support for a 2020 ballot measure in Colorado that limits abortions by prohibiting the procedure after 22 weeks of pregnancy.

His Democratic rival, John Hickenlooper, once again refused to directly answer a question about whether he supported expanding the size of the Supreme Court to lessen the influence of Republican appointees. The former governor previously said he was “open” to the move but allowed that he’s not a fan of the concept. “I don’t like the idea of court packing,” he said.

“I think if you get new people in Washington, you won’t have to do that kind of institutional change,” he added.

The debate’s focus on the Supreme Court came the same day that President Donald Trump’s nominee to the high court, Amy Coney Barrett, faced questions about her views on abortion and court precedents at a confirmation hearing in Washington.

