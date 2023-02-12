What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol
The Steamboat Springs Democrat brings recent classroom experience to the Capitol as she hopes to improve teacher shortages, mental health support and school safety
Colorado Sun
Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?
Their social studies teacher.
Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
“The students would open the door and be shocked,” said Lukens, who won the November election and in January began representing Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Eagle counties at the statehouse.
Now, the 29-year-old teacher-turned-lawmaker has stepped outside her classroom to practice what she previously taught: how to write a bill and turn it into a law, how to find consensus amid controversy and how to represent constituents effectively at home and under the gold dome.
Read more at ColoradoSun.com.
