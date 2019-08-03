What a spread: Taste of Jam, Art Walk bring summer sensibilities to downtown Craig

Stephanie Pearce offers samples of her piña colada jam during Taste of Jam and Art Walk.

Andy Bockelman

The sweet feeling of summertime could be felt Friday afternoon in downtown Craig.

Downtown Business Association’s Taste of Jam and Art Walk offered a spread of delectable dishes as well as a taste of culture with local artworks throughout shops along Yampa Avenue.

Joanne Roberson offers samples at Downtown Books during Taste of Jam and Art Walk.

Andy Bockelman

Set up in shops such as Downtown Books and KS Kreations, local jam-makers showed their wares in unique ways.

“You can make almost any fruit into jam,” Stephanie Pearce said as she offered up patrons piña colada selections — pineapple jam paired with coconut on vanilla wafers.

John Fogerty performs on The Barrel Cathedral patio during Taste of Jam and Art Walk.

Andy Bockelman

Live music in Alice Pleasant Park and at The Barrel Cathedral also added to the event.

The Barrel Cathedral is bustling during Taste of Jam and Art Walk.

Andy Bockelman

DBA’s Kandee Dilldine said the idea was to create a seasonal favorite similar to February’s Taste of Chocolate.

A good amount of foot traffic as part of the day was an indicator the event has staying power, she added.

Local artworks line the walls of The Barrel Cathedral during Taste of Jam and Art Walk.

Andy Bockelman

“Ticket sales went good for the first year getting the word out,” she said. “The more we keep doing it, the more people will look forward to it.”

The members of Northwest Colorado Arts Council set up shot in their new headquarters at 525 Yampa Ave., with a gallery’s worth of local artists’ work as well as jalapeño jelly with cream cheese.

Melanie Kilpatrick said with Liz Davis donating the Yampa Avenue location that formerly housed The Giving Tree — with the organization paying insurance and utilities — the building offers “a practical space” to grow.

Melanie Kilpatrick displays the works of Northwest Colorado Arts Council artists during Taste of Jam and Art Walk.

Andy Bockelman

The space now is titled Articulture, which Kilpatrick said is meant to reflect the blend of the area’s agricultural roots and art of all types.

The group plans to have an art festival as part of downtown’s Octoberfest celebration this fall, as part of an ongoing effort to offer exhibitions, classes and other projects.

“That’s what we want to represent because we want to be authentic to Craig and Moffat County and Northwest Colorado,” she said.