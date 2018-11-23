Wet weekend in the forecast as Craig receives winter weather advisory

After a dry run heading into winter, wetter conditions are on their way into Northwest Colorado.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for this weekend in Craig and Moffat County. Snow showers are anticipated late Friday and throughout Saturday lasting into Sunday morning.

Dan Cuevas, a meteorologist with the NWS Grand Junction office, said the area could see snow between three to six inches across the weekend, possibly more depending on the intensity of the precipitation hitting the region.

While the area saw a strong amount of moisture in October — 2.93 inches of precipitation compared to the expected 1.65 — rain and snow tapered off in smaller increments for most of November.

That pattern is about to change, Cuevas said, indicated by the dusting of snow Craig saw Thanksgiving afternoon.

“It’s a stronger system coming down out of the Northwest,” he said, adding that the wave of wet weather will add huge amounts of snow to the northern and central mountainous parts of the state.

“Those first three-quarters of November ended up being pretty dry, and a lot of the time we had big, high pressure off the west coast, so it was dry and rather chilly Northwest flow over us. Any system that came through didn’t have much moisture. That pressure is no longer there, and our flow is more west-northwest, so it’s able to bring in more moisture off the eastern Pacific.”

Temperatures will not drop drastically right away, with an expected high of 40 degrees Friday and Saturday, though it could drop into the low 30s by Sunday. Throughout the following week, the weather will be cool but dryer.

“The first half of the will be chilly and warming up, but there could be more precipitation by the end of the week,” Cuevas said.