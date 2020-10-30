Western style, half the price: Kyann Mounts opens Buckaroos Used Western Clothing store on Yampa Avenue

Kyann Mounts, the owner of Buckaroos, stands behind the counter inside the new Western clothing store at 458 Yampa Avenue inside suite 100.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

When Kyann Mounts looked at the Craig and Moffat County community, she quickly identified a clothing need for the area, specifically rodeo, stockshow and showmanship attire, considering Moffat County’s western history.

After identifying that need, Mounts – the former clothing manager at Murdoch’s – decided to pursue something she’d always wanted to do – open up her own business. On Oct. 17, Mounts opened the doors of Buckaroos Used Western Clothing store, located inside Suite 100 at 458 Yampa Avenue.

“I thought, you know, there’s not a lot of places that have a lot of stockshow or showmanship attire, so really wanted to bring something different to this community and do it at half the price,” Mounts said. “You’re going to wash your clothes, and I’m going to wash my clothes after I buy them, so why wouldn’t you pay half the price? So that’s why I decided to try and get the aspect of western wear at half the price as a second-hand store.”

Mounts says its not a cosigner store. Instead, she does a lot of bidding online and purchases a lot of lightly-used clothing on Facebook, allowing her to sell brand-name men’s, women’s and children’s clothing – such as Ariat, Cinch, Cowgirl Tuff, Miss Me, and more – for half the price of the larger box stores.

Mounts first received the keys to the store on Sept. 24, which was the same day she toured the building in search of the right space for her small business.

“I was lucky,” Mounts said. “At first, when I set out to do this, it was hard to find a place. But the lady who I get my nails done with used to work in the beauty salon that was here previously. She reminded me the space was empty, so I made some calls, got in touch with the right people and the rest is history.

Inside, Mounts has a numbers of racks throughout the store displaying the gently-used clothing, as well as hanging racks on the walls that she made herself out of two-by-fours. The metal racks on the floor are racks she drove to Denver to purchase prior to opening Oct. 17.

Running a business isn’t something Mounts is new too, fortunately, especially in the middle of a pandemic. While living in Denver for a number of years, Mounts ran four tanning salons before moving with her family to Moffat County a few years ago.

That experience running a business, as well as the desire to provide the community something new and affordable, helped push Mounts to pursue opening her own business even when the pandemic started to rear its ugly head.

“That really didn’t bother me, honestly,” Mounts said.

With her new business up and running, Mounts is leaning heavily on previous experience gained under her father many years ago.

Mounts’ father ran his own precision machinery business in Denver, working on a lot of aerospace engineering for the military.

“I learned a lot of accounting with my father because my mother passed away, so I ran all the accounting aspect of things,” Mounts said. “I gained a lot of knowledge from that, so that’s helped me out immensely.

“I wanted to own my own business because of him, but I just didn’t know what to open,” Mounts added. “Like I said, I ran tanning businesses, but that wouldn’t have worked here. You just have to adjust to the community you’re in. Hopefully I’ve done that here.”

Buckaroos is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the business’s Facebook page, or contact Buckaroos at 970-620-4568.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com