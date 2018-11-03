Western Slope law enforcement seeking fugitive with felony warrants

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Roaring Fork Valley’s Threat Assessment Group is on the lookout for a suspect with active felony arrest warrants for his arrest out of Garfield County and Eagle County.

Samuel Vancott Fightlin, 28, is wanted in connection with dangerous drugs, vehicle theft, and possession of stolen firearms. If the public observes him they are encouraged to contact law enforcement using the Garfield County Dispatch non-emergency number at 970-625-8095.

TAG is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of local, state, and federal law enforcement partners throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, focusing on criminal gang members and other threats to the local community.

For more information, call Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario at 970-945-0453.