Western Slope couple among families implicated in college bribery scandal

An Aspen couple are among the 50 people facing federal charges in the nationwide college-admissions cheating scandal that has ensnared Hollywood celebrities and corporate CEOs on both coasts.

Gregory and Marcia Abbott — who, according to court documents, are residents of both Aspen and New York City — are accused in a federal indictment of paying $125,000 to boost their teenage daughter's scores on three standardized tests used for college admissions.

A woman who answered a phone number listed for Marcia Abbott at the couple's Aspen address hung up Wednesday when asked about the allegations in the federal indictment.

Gregory Abbott, who is the CEO of beverage packaging company International Dispensing Corp., appeared in federal court in New York on Tuesday and was released on $500,000 bond, according to the Associated Press. Marcia Abbott was believed to be in Colorado and hadn't made a court appearance as of Thursday morning.

Both face charges of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Read the full story from The Denver Post.