Western Slope arrest leads to bribery charges

RIFLE — Rifle police officers responded to a call Wednesday afternoon from someone who said a man who had been stalking the employee of a Rifle gas station was now in the store.

Three officers went to the scene and saw a 33-year-old man talking to a female behind the counter. When the officers entered, the man “turned to the female and stated something to the effect of, really?” according to the affidavit.

The man then began walking toward the back entrance of the store, and ignored officers’ calls to stop.

He eventually complied, and the officer ran the suspect’s name, discovering there was a protection order forbidding him from contacting the female he had been speaking with.

The woman told officers she had noticed the man placing candy and a note on her car door. The protection order, imposed after a domestic violence incident earlier this year, forbade the man from making verbal, written or electronic contact with the woman, or visiting her place of work, according to the affidavit.

The note stated, “I’m sorry I miss you my […] bunny,” the officer said in the affidavit.

The woman indicated to officers that she was relieved to learn that the suspect was being arrested for violating the protection order.

Once in the police vehicle on the way to the Garfield County jail, the man “said something to the effect of I’m going to lose my job. I’ll give you money if you don’t take me to jail,” according to the affidavit. The officer refused, and said he could not do that. The suspect “replied, saying something to the effect of, yes you can, you can just turn your head.”

The man tried again, saying something like, “I will give you a couple hundred dollars if you take me home,” according to the affidavit.

The man was charged with violating the restraining order, a misdemeanor, and bribery, a felony, according to the arrest affidavit.