West Virginia hunter killed outside of Kremmling

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed that 26-year-old Simon Jacob Howell from Ridgeley, West Virginia died in a hunting incident on Monday.

The Grand County Coroner’s office determined Howell died from a gun shot wound.

CBI added that the alleged shooter, a member of Howell’s hunting party, has been cooperative with investigators and no arrests have been made.

“Although it is early on in the investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident and the area remains open for hunting,” CBI said in a news release.

The incident is being handled in partnership with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened in a remote area — Game Management Unit 27 — between Kremmling and the Radium, north of Trough Road.

The last fatal hunting incident in the state happened in Grand County in November 2018. Hampton said hunting fatalities are rare.