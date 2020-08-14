West Twin Cinema to host premiere of Rio Rica film Saturday night

The West Twin Cinema, in partnership with Rig to Flip and Good Vibes River Gear, is set to host a free premiere of the film “Rio Rica,” which was shot exclusively in Moffat County on the Little Snake River.

The premiere will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the theater Saturday evening at 29 E. Victory Way in Craig.

According to Rig to Flip’s information regarding the film, the premiere film will showcase the Little Snake River, which remains a relative unknown in the Colorado River Basin.

“Rarer still is finding a river that’s redefining our understanding of how rivers shape the Earth. Follow Rica Fulton as she shares her story and revelation in power and science of mysterious and marvelous Little Snake River.”

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page, or contact the theater 970-620-4323.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com