Coming soon: West Theatre set to reopen Dec. 6 after near four-month closure

Andrea and Dale Camp take a break from maintenance work outside the West Theatre. The Craig cinema will reopen under new ownership Dec. 6.

Andy Bockelman

The City of Craig and Moffat County will have a local staple back in service in early December.

Closed since the end of August for a sale to new owners and a remodeling, the long-time West Theater is set to reopen Friday, Dec. 6 under new ownership and a new look inside.

Dale and Andrea Camp and Victor and Amy Updike purchased the West Theatre in early September, shortly after the theater closed on Aug. 27. Since then, the owners have gone through a major remodeling inside, marking the fourth remodeling of the two-screen theater in its history, and the first since 1987.

The Camps and Updikes remodeled the ticketing and concession-stand areas, while also redoing all three bathrooms in the theater. There’s also new carpeting throughout the entire theater, as well as luxury vinyl tile that replaces old tile in certain areas of the theater.

Prior to closing in August, there was uncertainty surrounding the aging theater located at 29 E. Victory Way. City of Craig Manager Peter Brixius approached Camp, a city councilwoman, about needing to find a buyer for the historic building. That ultimately led to the Camps and the Updikes stepping up to keep the community staple going.

“Dale and I talked about it, and then we approached Victor and Amy,” Camp said. “We just felt it was important to keep the theater alive and part of the community. It’s been so important to Craig all these years, so we’re very happy we were able to step up and keep the theater in Craig.”

When Craig’s West Theatre opened April 8, 1939, researchers at the Museum of Northwest Colorado say the first movie shown was “Never Say Die” with Martha Raye and Bob Hope.

On Dec. 6, the cinema will have a grand re-opening, in which the theater will show “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Playing with Fire” Dec. 6-12, before then screening “Frozen II” Dec. 13-26 and “Terminator: Dark Fate” Dec. 13-19. Then, Dec. 20 through Jan. 14, 2020 the West Theatre will show “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which is certain to draw quite the crowd. However, the theater will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so that theater staff can spend the holidays with their families.

“We’re hoping for a big rush,” Camp said. “People seem pretty excited to see it opening back up, so we’re excited to have people come out and check out the remodeling and opening.”

While the re-opening is a huge step in the right direction for the Camps and the Updikes, there’s still much to be done with the theater in the next few months.

“We’re going to continue to make improvements,” Camp said. “We’re going to get the sign refurbished in the spring time. They’ll take it and have for about 60 days. We also hope to change out the seats in both of the theaters; we just have to pace ourselves. Those things take time and money, but we’re excited to get the theater back up and running for the people of Craig.”

Online ticket purchases will be available soon for the theater, while credit cards will be accepted as well. For more information on the opening, contact the theater at 970-620-4323.

