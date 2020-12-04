West Routt Fire Protection District responds to collision between vehicle, tractor east of Hayden Thursday night
One occupant in a four-door sedan required extraction from their vehicle Thursday night following a head-on collision with a John Deere tractor near Yampa Valley Regional Airport, east of Hayden.
Highway 40 was temporarily closed in both directions Thursday night to protect all of the first responders while they worked on the highway, extracting the occupant of the vehicle.
Injuries suffered in the crash are unknown at this time.
“Please drive carefully as we make our way through the darkest part of the year,” the West Routt Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post Thursday night following the incident.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User