West Routt Fire Protection District responds to collision between vehicle, tractor east of Hayden Thursday night

Joshua Carney
  

West Routt Fire responded to a vehicle versus deere, a John Deere tractor that is, on Thursday evening just east of Hayden on Highway 40. Extrication tools were used to extract one person from the vehicle.
Courtesy Photo / West Routt Fire Protection District

One occupant in a four-door sedan required extraction from their vehicle Thursday night following a head-on collision with a John Deere tractor near Yampa Valley Regional Airport, east of Hayden.

Highway 40 was temporarily closed in both directions Thursday night to protect all of the first responders while they worked on the highway, extracting the occupant of the vehicle.

Injuries suffered in the crash are unknown at this time.

“Please drive carefully as we make our way through the darkest part of the year,” the West Routt Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post Thursday night following the incident.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

