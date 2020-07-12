West Routt fire fighters battle blaze at Hiway 40 Grill & Lodge Sunday morning
West Routt Fire Protection District fire fighters responded to a structure fire Sunday morning at the Hiway 40 Grill & Lodge in Hayden, quickly extinguishing the blaze.
Crews were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. with a report of smoke filling the upstairs of the restaurant, before quickly knocking down the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
West Routt Fire Protection District, Steamboat Springs Rescue, Hayden Police, Routt County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol assisted Sunday morning.
