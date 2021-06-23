West Fire update: 30% containment reached Wednesday morning

The West Fire burns on Middle Mountain in this photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management.

Courtesy photo

Wildland firefighters are starting to get some traction in battling the West Fire in far northwest Moffat County.

A release from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team late Wednesday morning indicated that the fire is 30% contained. That team took over command at the request of the Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday morning.

“We appreciate the hard work by BLM Northwest District Fire Aviation and other responding agencies,” said Incident Commander Troy Hagan in the release.

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office wildland firefighters were also involved in the suppression effort.

The fire, which is believed to have started Monday by lightning, is now listed at 3,107 acres. It grew quickly after being reported Monday and shortly thereafter measuring just 700 acres.

MCSO has closed portions of County Road 72 and 10 North in the fire area.

Moffat County and several surrounding jurisdictions are under Stage 1 fire restrictions. The county is expected to move to Stage 2 on Friday, following close behind Routt County and Rio Blanco County this week.