Weigh and Win no longer available at NWCH
March 7, 2019
Beginning April 1, Northwest Colorado Health will no longer offer the Weigh and Win program. Current program participants and those who would like to join can visit weighandwin.com for information about other kiosk locations in Colorado.
For more information or to make an appointment for a free cardiovascular and diabetes screening, call 970-870-4103. Screenings include guidance about how to maintain or reach a healthy weight to lower risk of heart disease and diabetes.