Weekend Roundup: Work hard, take a dip, grab a burger

The calendar says June, and the thermometer says the summer atmosphere is here, as well as plenty of opportunities to enjoy yourself this weekend.

Homegrown hometown

Downtown Craig Famers Market kicks off the summer Saturday with the first of its weekly installments, which will be available at Alice Pleasant Park through September.

Locally grown produce, baked goods and crafts are among the items available, and organizers will provide live music and specialty offers from surrounding businesses.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free to attend; $25 to sell for one day, $50 for one month, $100 for summer

For more information: 970-274-1792, 970-824-7898 or https://www.facebook.com/downtowncraigfarmersmarket/

Happy trails

MoCo Trails will host a volunteer workday Saturday morning at Cedar Mountain as part of its ongoing efforts to improve trails for hiking and biking in Northwest Colorado.

Organizers will offer a barbecue for those who participate. Those attending should wear gloves, boots, long pants and eye protection. Maintenance items such as hand tools, rakes, shovels, picks and pruners are appreciated.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cedar Mountain, Moffat County Road 7

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/MOCO-Trails-153561328612489/

Burgers and dogs — stat

Memorial Regional Health's Emergency Medical Services will host its annual family barbecue Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

All ages can enjoy free food, games, face-painting and appearances by emergency responders and vehicles like ambulances, fire trucks and Classic Air Medical helicopter.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-9411 or memorialregionalhealth.com

Heating up the summer

Juniper Hot Springs will host a grand opening Saturday to celebrate its revitalization of a natural wonder with improvements to the springs and adjoining campsites in rural Moffat County.

Organizers will offer a free barbecue, as well as beverages from Yampa Valley Brewing Company.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Juniper Hot Springs, 8090 Moffat County Road 53 off US Highway 40 near Lay

Cost: $5 entrance fee

For more information: juniperhotsprings.com

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.