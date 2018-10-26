Weekend Roundup: Tricks, treats, terrific times — 13 Halloween happenings in Craig, Hayden
October 26, 2018
A long list of activities in Northwest Colorado in the week to come provides holiday fun, as well as a few things that don't have to do with ghosts, goblins and ghouls.
Familiar haunts
American Legion Post 62 hosts its annual haunted house this weekend and Halloween night at Centennial Mall. The terrifying tour for all ages also offers a no-scare option for young children.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26, 27; 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way
Cost: $5 for ages 10 and younger; $10 for 11 and older
For more information: Facebook.com/events/156802595271851/
Ready for Rifle
Moffat County High School varsity football completes its fall schedule Friday night, hosting the Rifle Bears.
The Bulldogs will be celebrating Senior Night, honoring 12 upperclassmen on the team and on the sidelines.
A Fifth Quarter evening by Bear River Young Life takes place after the game for middle-schoolers at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center.
When: Kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday; Fifth Quarter at 9:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Game at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane; Fifth Quarter at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Cost: Game admission $8 for adults, free to seniors, preschool children and students with valid ID; Fifth Quarter $5 for middle-schoolers
For more information: 970-824-7036
Sheer cheer fear
Moffat County Elite Cheer brings back its haunted house at Bulldog Storage during the weekend and Halloween night complete with a multitude of scares.
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, 31
Where: Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.
Cost: Admission $7
For more information: Facebook.com/mctcheer/
Late night frights
Mathers Club hosts two nights of Halloween hijinks with a kick-off party Friday and a follow-up Saturday complete with music, drink specials and costume contest.
When: Starts at 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: JW Snack's Bar & Grill, 210 E. Victory Way
Cost: Free admission
For more information: 970-824-9946
Pet pleasures
Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply hosts Growl-o-Ween Saturday, a costume contest for pets with a $100 gift card at stake. Owners are also encouraged to dress up in costume.
When: Starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply, 2355 W. Victory Way
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-4100
Recommended Stories For You
Candy bowl
Thunder Rolls Bowling Center hosts multiple activities Saturday with a Trunk or Treat offering in the parking lot in the afternoon, followed by an evening Halloween Rock N Bowl.
The party will feature food and drink specials and a costume contest.
When: Trunk or Treat 1 p.m., Rock N Bowl 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Cost: Rock N Bowl $15 for three hours of unlimited bowling
For more information: 970-824-BOWL (2695)
On the trail
Yampa River State Park offers Hike or Treat Saturday afternoon as an outdoor family activity. Organizers will provide candy at several stations around the 1.25-mile hiking trail as well as cookies, hot chocolate and other refreshments.
Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome for Lift-Up of Routt County.
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Yampa River State Park, 6185 US Highway 40
Cost: Free to attend, park pass required
For more information: 970-276-2061
Hayden Halloween
Hayden's Halloween Block Party runs all day Saturday hosted by Yampa Valley Brewing Company, Grit Girls Mobile Eatery and Hiway 40 Grill & Lodge, including afternoon kids activities, an evening movie screening, tarot card readings and adult costume party with a theme of villains.
When: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday
Where: Yampa River State Park, 6185 US Highway 40
Cost: Contact organizers
For more information: 970-276-8014, 970-276-4200
Right on Riot
Black Mountain Riot will perform as part of the Halloween Riot Saturday at JW Snack's Bar & Grill, with the eatery offering food and drink specials.
When: 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday
Where: JW Snack's Bar & Grill, 210 E. Victory Way
Cost: Free admission
For more information: 970-826-0468
Music man
Craig Concert Association's latest installment takes place Sunday at Moffat County High School as Nashville's Jeff Dayton takes the stage.
Nicknamed "American Troubadour," Dayton spent 15 years as the bandleader for the late Glen Campbell and has also toured with Kenny Chesney, Lee Greenwood, Willie Nelson and other country acts.
When: 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Tickets $20 at the door; free to members
For more information: 970-824-2080
Take to the streets
Downtown Business Association hosts Trick or Treat Street on Halloween, with businesses along Yampa Avenue providing candy for all takers throughout the afternoon in a safe environment for families.
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: 400, 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-8148
Car cravings
Victory Motors hosts a Trunk or Treat Halloween, providing candy from decorated cars. The business will also provide a pumpkin-carving contest and costume contest for kids and pets.
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Victory Motors, 2705 W. First St.
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-4422
Awesome alternative
Calvary Baptist Church hosts Fall Fun Fest as an alternative to Halloween. The evening includes games, food and prizes for all ages.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 1050 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-5222
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.