Weekend Roundup: Tricks, treats, terrific times — 13 Halloween happenings in Craig, Hayden

A long list of activities in Northwest Colorado in the week to come provides holiday fun, as well as a few things that don't have to do with ghosts, goblins and ghouls.

Familiar haunts

American Legion Post 62 hosts its annual haunted house this weekend and Halloween night at Centennial Mall. The terrifying tour for all ages also offers a no-scare option for young children.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26, 27; 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: $5 for ages 10 and younger; $10 for 11 and older

For more information: Facebook.com/events/156802595271851/

Ready for Rifle

Moffat County High School varsity football completes its fall schedule Friday night, hosting the Rifle Bears.

The Bulldogs will be celebrating Senior Night, honoring 12 upperclassmen on the team and on the sidelines.

A Fifth Quarter evening by Bear River Young Life takes place after the game for middle-schoolers at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center.

When: Kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday; Fifth Quarter at 9:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Game at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane; Fifth Quarter at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Cost: Game admission $8 for adults, free to seniors, preschool children and students with valid ID; Fifth Quarter $5 for middle-schoolers

For more information: 970-824-7036

Sheer cheer fear

Moffat County Elite Cheer brings back its haunted house at Bulldog Storage during the weekend and Halloween night complete with a multitude of scares.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, 31

Where: Bulldog Storage, 40 E. Fourth St.

Cost: Admission $7

For more information: Facebook.com/mctcheer/

Late night frights

Mathers Club hosts two nights of Halloween hijinks with a kick-off party Friday and a follow-up Saturday complete with music, drink specials and costume contest.

When: Starts at 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: JW Snack's Bar & Grill, 210 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free admission

For more information: 970-824-9946

Pet pleasures

Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply hosts Growl-o-Ween Saturday, a costume contest for pets with a $100 gift card at stake. Owners are also encouraged to dress up in costume.

When: Starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply, 2355 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-4100

Candy bowl

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center hosts multiple activities Saturday with a Trunk or Treat offering in the parking lot in the afternoon, followed by an evening Halloween Rock N Bowl.

The party will feature food and drink specials and a costume contest.

When: Trunk or Treat 1 p.m., Rock N Bowl 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Cost: Rock N Bowl $15 for three hours of unlimited bowling

For more information: 970-824-BOWL (2695)

On the trail

Yampa River State Park offers Hike or Treat Saturday afternoon as an outdoor family activity. Organizers will provide candy at several stations around the 1.25-mile hiking trail as well as cookies, hot chocolate and other refreshments.

Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome for Lift-Up of Routt County.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Yampa River State Park, 6185 US Highway 40

Cost: Free to attend, park pass required

For more information: 970-276-2061

Hayden Halloween

Hayden's Halloween Block Party runs all day Saturday hosted by Yampa Valley Brewing Company, Grit Girls Mobile Eatery and Hiway 40 Grill & Lodge, including afternoon kids activities, an evening movie screening, tarot card readings and adult costume party with a theme of villains.

When: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Yampa River State Park, 6185 US Highway 40

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: 970-276-8014, 970-276-4200

Right on Riot

Black Mountain Riot will perform as part of the Halloween Riot Saturday at JW Snack's Bar & Grill, with the eatery offering food and drink specials.

When: 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: JW Snack's Bar & Grill, 210 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free admission

For more information: 970-826-0468

Music man

Craig Concert Association's latest installment takes place Sunday at Moffat County High School as Nashville's Jeff Dayton takes the stage.

Nicknamed "American Troubadour," Dayton spent 15 years as the bandleader for the late Glen Campbell and has also toured with Kenny Chesney, Lee Greenwood, Willie Nelson and other country acts.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Tickets $20 at the door; free to members

For more information: 970-824-2080

Take to the streets

Downtown Business Association hosts Trick or Treat Street on Halloween, with businesses along Yampa Avenue providing candy for all takers throughout the afternoon in a safe environment for families.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: 400, 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-8148

Car cravings

Victory Motors hosts a Trunk or Treat Halloween, providing candy from decorated cars. The business will also provide a pumpkin-carving contest and costume contest for kids and pets.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Victory Motors, 2705 W. First St.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-4422

Awesome alternative

Calvary Baptist Church hosts Fall Fun Fest as an alternative to Halloween. The evening includes games, food and prizes for all ages.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Calvary Baptist Church, 1050 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-5222

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.